Gospel Reggae sensation Nat Abbey debuts ‘Arise and Shine’ featuring Joe Mettle

The sensational Ghanaian Gospel Reggae Artist, Nat Abbey, has debuted a new single ‘Arise and Shines’, a new song that features award-winning contemporary gospel singer Joe Mettle.

The single is part of the many songs he recorded last year at his REBIRTH GOSPEL REGGAE NIGHT held at the Junction Mall, Nungua. Arise and Shine is available now on all digital stores.

The event which produced this song was graced by seasoned Gospel Artiste like Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Rexx Abbey (His biological father) Calvis Hammond, Pastor Kofy and many more. All these artists featured on other songs from Nat Abbey recorded live and are scheduled for release as the days go by.

According to Nat Abbey, Arise and Shine is not just a song but a revival. He said this said in an interview he granted to Sparkle TV. He also added that “The condition of your mind is a significant factor if you want to Arise and Shine. You can`t think low and go high. Believe you can shine and you will arise.”

The song was recorded live by Digi Mix and mastered by Byte Production.

Arise and Shine will definitely raise your spirit up and gear you to your highest level. If you are looking for breakthrough, blessing and promotion get this song your life will never be the same. You are the head and not the tail, above and not below, you are saved by His blood, you are going to the top, these are some of the lyrics in this song. You got to get this song.

BRIEF ABOUT NAT ABBEY

Nat Abbey is an award-winning Gospel Musician, Recording Artiste, Host of Gospel Reggae Night and WUSH (Worship Until Something Happens), Vocal Coach, Founder and President of Nat Abbey and Towdah Ministries and Tehiliah Vocal Perfection. With over 16 years of experience in leading Praise and Worship and 10 years in music ministry.

