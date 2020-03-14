Team Eternity Ghana blows our minds with a reggae medley of some oldies (Video)

Without a doubt, Team Eternity Ghana has become one of the best contemporary gospel groups in Ghana with their unique individual and collaborative talent. Here they are with a reggae mix for you to enjoy.

This is just something perfect for the moment, a reggae rendition of some of the very popular gospel songs.

The reggae medley recorded live in 2018 at their annual worship concert and now released consists of songs from Akua Serwaa Bonsu, Esther Amoako, Hannah Marfo, Joe Beechem and more.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;

DOWNLOAD AUDIO